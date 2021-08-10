UrduPoint.com

Following Footsteps Of Hazrat Umar (RA) Stressed In Governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Hazrat Umar Farooq(RA), the second Caliph, is an ideal Muslim Ruler and the entire system of his governance is a model for humanity.

In his special message issued here on the occasion of the day of martyrdom of the second caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq (1st Muharram), the Chief Minister lauded the valuable services of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) to islam and said his era was the golden chapter in the history of Islam.

He said the caliphate of Hazrat Umar (RA) was a model of exemplary governance which would continue to provide guidance to the world till the Day of Judgment.

He said that Hazrat Umar(RA) made great conquests while making hundreds of thousands of square miles of land part of the Islamic state through non-offensive policy and it was undoubtedly a great achievement in the history of Islam.

He said that the dream of establishing a balanced society and welfare state could be materialized by following the way of governance and laws of justice of the time of Hazrat Umar(RA), adding if these principles were implemented in letter and spirit, all the problems facing the society would automatically disappear.

"If we want to see Pakistan as a successful welfare state, we also have to establish a system of governance on the same principles, giving priority to national interests over personal interests. We have to stand firm against oppression, injustice, corruption, and looting", he observed.

The chief minister said the PTI government was moving towards making Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state where rule of law and merit and effective accountability mechanism prevailed, adding prosperity of a country depends on its overall system of governance.

He said the government was moving in the right direction with sincerity for national development and prosperity. "We are confident that we will soon be able to achieve our goals for development and prosperity," he added.

