Following Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) Footsteps Key To Success: Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Tuesday that following the moral values and path practiced by the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was key to success in life and hereafter.

Addressing National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference, he said Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was the human being of excellent morals and character, "so if we want to lead a successful life then we should follow the path practiced by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)." The happiest day in human history was the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.This auspicious occasion should be used for renewing the pledge of allegiance to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He urged the participants of conference to follow the footsteps of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for getting success.

He said offering prayers were the ascension of the believers, but the command of making offering prayers as mandatory came 40 years later, he said.

The truthfulness, trustworthiness and honesty of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was known from his childhood.

Lauding the establishment of Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority established by Prime Minister Imran Khan as good move, the minister said such authority should have been set up some 70 years ago.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that he had nothing to do with politics but a few years ago when he started taking part in politics after considering Prime Minister Imran Khan as his political leader. It was heartening to note that his decision proved correct as Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true 'Aashiq-i-Rasool' and such conference was a manifestation of that.

