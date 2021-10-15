UrduPoint.com

Following Holy Prophet Sunnah Key To Success In Life: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:49 PM

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said that following Seerat and Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the only way to success in life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said that following Seerat and Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the only way to success in life.

He was addressing Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, held here on Friday to mark Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, at the Metropolitan Corporation Hall.

Additional Commissioner General Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Chief Executive Officer education Ali Ahmad Siyan, Mohammad Sadiq, Akhtar Butt, Maulana Mohammad Riaz Kharal, Dr.

Ifikhar Naqvi and other scholars, teachers and members of civil society were also present.

The minister said the sacred life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for the entire humanity.

Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal and other scholars appreciated the government for observing Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen and said that role of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was exemplary for all of us. They also shed light on the economic, social, religious and political life of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Later, prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and nation.

