Following Holy Prophet's Life Best Way To Curb Islamophobia: Asharfi

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Following Holy Prophet's life best way to curb Islamophobia: Asharfi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday said that following the glorious life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him is the best way to curb Islamophobia in the present times.

Expressing his views in a press conference at the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies, he said that poisonous propaganda under the Islamophobia could be eradicated by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), adding "By studying Seerat, we will be able to tell the world that islam had nothing to do with extremism and terrorism." Ashrafi said that Prime Minister's vision was that at the national level, Muslims should make themselves as much aware of Seerat-e-Taiba (deeds and sayings of Holy Prophet) as possible. With this awareness, he said: "We can better acquaint not only our present but also future generations with our religious basis." About the system of governance and politics, he said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in response to a question, had clearly stated that Pakistan had the same system that the Prophet (PBUH) had given over 1400 years ago.

No new system required.

Ashrafi maintained that Seerat-un-Nabi seminars and conferences were being arranged throughout the country in connection with birth celebrations of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during whole month of Rabi-ul-Awal and Rabi-us-Sani. He added that the main ceremony in connection with Ashra-e- Rahmatul-lil-Alameen would be held at Convention Centre Islamabad on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal, which would be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan also.

About the political situation in the country and the attitude of the opposition, Tahir Ashrafi said that it was very inappropriate to criticise the national security agencies only to gain personal interests, adding that it was a failed attempt to weaken the national institutions by the opposition. The opposition must criticise the government, but it must observe some moral limits, he added. It was not permissible to target anyone's religious beliefs in politics, he added.

Ashrafi said that all Pakistanis had the right to hold Zikr-e-Azkar ceremonies in their homes according to their own beliefs and it was the blessing of Allah Almighty.

