UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following Important News Items Were Release By APP On Friday Till 1600 Hours:

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

Following important news items were release by APP on Friday till 1600 hours:

President-NA-Visit President visits National Assembly to review arrangements for session LOGNO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :President-NA-Visit President visits National Assembly to review arrangements for session LOGNO: 107 Indian-Diplomat-Summoned Senior Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations LOG NO: 80 Commerce-SMEs Amendment in Secured Transaction Act-2016 to enhance easy access to credit by SMEs: Razak Dawood LOG NO: 94 Visit-EhsaasDr Sania Nishtar visits Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payment CentreLOGNO: 108

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Protest

Recent Stories

SMEs confidence plunging due to slowdown: Mian Zah ..

3 minutes ago

Over 700 people are working on Barakah Plant proje ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee makes slight recovery against US dollar

10 minutes ago

Over 660 shopkeepers, vendors fined for profiteeri ..

4 minutes ago

AC arrests three profiteers in Sukkur

1 minute ago

UN agency for Palestinians launches corona appeal

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.