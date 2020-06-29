UrduPoint.com
Following Important News Were Released By APP On Monday Till 2230 Hours:

Following important news were released by APP on Monday till 2230 hours:

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :News-Advisory Following important news items were released by APP on Monday till 2200 hours: PM-Twitter-PSX PM eulogizes police, security personnel for thwarting terrorist attack on psx LOGNO: 398 PM-Education **LEAD** PM for making youth well aware of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life LOGNO: 440 Kashmir-President AJK Presidents urges Turkey to play role of mediator in resolving Kashmir dispute LOG NO: 276 Seminar-AJK AJK President urges world to take notice on war crimes by fascist Modi-led forces in IOJK: Masood LOG NO: 399 Shibli- KashmirInt'l community must take cognizance of Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris: ShibliLOGNO: 411

