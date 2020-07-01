Following important news were released by APP on Wednesday till 2215 hours:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :President-Kashmir World must hear lament of Kashmiri kid sitting over grandfather killed by Indian force: President LOG NO: 362 FO-Prisoners Pakistan, India exchange civil prisoners list LOG NO: 353 Qureshi-Zalmay Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to seize historic opportunity; work together for inclusive settlement LOG NO: 318 Cabinet- Briefing Govt initiates reforms in CAA & pilots licensing policy, directs airlines to ensure transparency in procedures LOG NO: 350 UN-Kashmir **** LEAD *** Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to stop Indian crimes in Kashmir LOG NO: 325 UN-Rights-India Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to stop Indian crimes in Kashmir LOG NO: 328 UN-Afghan-Talks ''' UN Security Council pushes Afghan government, Taliban for early peace talks LOG NO: 330 Corona-Recovery 50 percent corona patients recovered so far: NCOC LOG NO: 333 MeetingBuppi, Bugtis discuss rehabilitation of the oppressed of BalochistanLOG NO: 360