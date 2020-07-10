UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Friday after 1400 till 1600 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Asim-Tweet PM AJK, Chinese companies thank CPEC Authority for supporting new hydel power projects LOG NO: 129 NA-Subsidy NA Speaker refers agriculture tubewell subsidy issue to NA standing committee on Finance LOG NO: 119 Shafqat-Schools Provinces to be part of final decision for reopening of schools in Sept: Shafqat LOG NO: 108 China-Hospital Newly built hospital to help Pakistan fight against COVID-19 effectively: China LOGNO: 121 Children-IOKModi's regime are not sparing even children in IOKLOG NO: 126

