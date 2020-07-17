UrduPoint.com
Following Important News Were Released By APP On Friday Till 1200 Hours.

Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Friday till 1200 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Fawad-Industry Govt committed to develop space industry of country: Fawad LOGNO: 81 China -FDI China sees 8.4% FDI increase in second quarter of 2020 LOG NO: 89 UN-Pak-Imtiaz Speakers praise late diplomat Imtiaz Malik's services to Pakistan, UN at memorial meeting LOG NO: 61 Indian-Brutality Indian troops martyr youth in IOK LOG NO: 66 UN-Virus-Appeal '''UN issues $10.3 billion coronavirus appeal and warns of price of inactionLOGNO: 76

