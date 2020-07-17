UrduPoint.com
Following Important News Were Released By APP On Friday After 1500 Till 1830 Hours.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Friday after 1500 till 1830 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :PM-Plant-Drive PM launches Monsoon tree plantation drive 2020 LOGNO: 285 President-Muharram-SOPs Govt, Shia Ulema agree on anti-COVID SOPs for Muharram-ul-Haram LOGNO: 186 President-Weightlifters President lifts lifetime ban on weightlifters imposed by PWF LOGNO: 177 President-Ombudsman President lauds Federal Tax Ombudsman's role; emphasizes more public awareness on its efficacy LOGNO: 175 Qureshi-India India stands isolated while designing so for Pakistan: Qureshi LOGNO: 219 FO-TTP Pakistan welcomes designation of TTP leader on UNSC sanctions list LOGNO: 155 Senate-Mazari NCHR receives 4281 cases: Senate told LOGNO: 160 NA-Murad Rest areas to be available at Multan-Sukkur motorway soon: Murad Saeed LOGNO: 176 NA-Omar-Electricity Govt working to improve distribution system for smooth supply of electricity: NA told LOGNO: 178 Dar-ChequesKamyab Nojwan Programme aplitical: Usman DarLOGNO: 269

