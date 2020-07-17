UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following Important News Were Released By APP On Friday After 1830 Till 2200 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Friday after 1830 till 2200 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :PM-Plant-Drive ***LEAD*** PM urges nation to make 10 billion tree target a success to fight climate change LOG NO 321 Shibli- Address Press officers should perform with commitment, devotion to uphold name of Pakistan in comity of nations; says Shibli LOGNO: 419 Fakhar- NLCC NLCC meeting reviews steps to tackle locust threat LOGNO: 297 Fawad-Performance PTI Govt's performance much better than previous regimes: Fawad LOGNO: 391 Razak-Exports Exports to different countries surge: Razak LOGNO: 404 UK-Boris-CommonwealthCommonwealth stands together on the global response to coronavirus: BorisLOGNO: 418

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

4 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

4 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.