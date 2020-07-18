UrduPoint.com
Following Important News Were Released By APP On Saturday After 1800 Till 2145 Hours.

Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Saturday after 1800 till 2145 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :PM-Health-Meeting Past negligence over health sector added woes during coronavirus pandemic: PM LOGNO: 234 PM-Delegation-South Punjab Govt.

to meet all constitutional requirements for South Punjab province: PM LOGNO: 216 PM-Inauguration-Address PM says without industrialization, no nation aspires to become successful LOGNO: 171 PM-MNAs Work on Thal canal to start soon: PM LOGNO: 155 Asad-Hospital Record allocation made in the Federal budget 2020-21 for health sector: Asad Umar LOGNO: 175 Amin-Kavaan Islamabad Zoo's Kavaan retires as govt decides relocation to Cambodian sanctuary LOGNO: 196 UN-Guterres-Inequality ''' 'Inequality defines our time', says UN chief in strong Mandela day message LOGNO: 205 CM-MeetingSteps taken to control coronavirus giving results :BuzdarLOGNO: 220

