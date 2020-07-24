UrduPoint.com
Following Important News Were Released By APP On Friday Till 1200 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Friday till 1200 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :UN-Economic-Pak New UN ECOSOC chief Munir Akram calls for steps to promote equitable global economy LOG NO: 18 Chin-SA-Ties Chinese FM says China-Saudi Arabia relations model for mutual respect, win-win LOG NO: 57 China-US China asks USA to close its Consulate General in Chengdu LOG NO: 59 COVID-UpdateConfirmed cases surpass 204,000 in GermanyLOG NO: 60

