Following important news were released by APP on Friday till 2215 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :PM-NDC PM firm to end deprivation of Balochistan, undo neglect of decades LOGNO: 317 PM-Buzdar CM Punjab calls on PM LOGNO: 241 President-Governor Sindh governor calls on president LOGNO: 224 PM-Governor KP chief minister, governor call on prime minister LOGNO: 222 PM-COVID-Recognition Growing global recognition as PM's smart lockdown strategy paying dividends LOGNO: 189 Shibli- Kashmir Seminar Nation fully alive to project Kashmir at int'l fora: Shibli LOGNO: 304 Shibli-Concern Shibli expresses concern over prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi LOGNO: 294 US-Embassy-Spokesperson Mireille Zieseniss appointed new spokesperson for US Embassy LOGNO: 181 Farogh-Kulbhushan Passing of ICJ review bill in interest of Pakistan: Farogh LOGNO: 202 Dar-Meeting Usman Dar reviews arrangements for celebrating Tiger Force Day LOGNO: 272 Fawad-Drone Drone technology essential to set agriculture sector on modern lines: Ch Fawad LOGNO: 283 UN-Virus-Warning No return to 'old normal', says WHO chief, as coronavirus cases top 15 million LOGNO: 312 AJK-President-SeminarMasood warns against sinister designs of Indian leadership on KashmirLOGNO: 391