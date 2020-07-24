UrduPoint.com
Following Important News Were Released By APP On Friday Till 2215 Hours

Fri 24th July 2020

Following important news were released by APP on Friday till 2215 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :PM-NDC PM firm to end deprivation of Balochistan, undo neglect of decades LOGNO: 317 PM-Buzdar CM Punjab calls on PM LOGNO: 241 President-Governor Sindh governor calls on president LOGNO: 224 PM-Governor KP chief minister, governor call on prime minister LOGNO: 222 PM-COVID-Recognition Growing global recognition as PM's smart lockdown strategy paying dividends LOGNO: 189 Shibli- Kashmir Seminar Nation fully alive to project Kashmir at int'l fora: Shibli LOGNO: 304 Shibli-Concern Shibli expresses concern over prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi LOGNO: 294 US-Embassy-Spokesperson Mireille Zieseniss appointed new spokesperson for US Embassy LOGNO: 181 Farogh-Kulbhushan Passing of ICJ review bill in interest of Pakistan: Farogh LOGNO: 202 Dar-Meeting Usman Dar reviews arrangements for celebrating Tiger Force Day LOGNO: 272 Fawad-Drone Drone technology essential to set agriculture sector on modern lines: Ch Fawad LOGNO: 283 UN-Virus-Warning No return to 'old normal', says WHO chief, as coronavirus cases top 15 million LOGNO: 312 AJK-President-SeminarMasood warns against sinister designs of Indian leadership on KashmirLOGNO: 391

