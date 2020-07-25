Following important news were released by APP on Saturday till 1200 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Afghan-Crossings All five Afghan border crossings made operational for trucks movement: Envoy LOG NO: 26 ISPR-Delegation AJK journalists brief over prevailing security situation along LoC, IOJK LOG NO: 15 IOK Indian troops launch CASO in Srinagar LOG NO: 19 SCO-Certificate SCO certificates awarded to Gulmira for promoting cooperation in healthcare LOG NO: 23 PIA-Chengdu PIA special plane transports 273 Pakistani national from Chengdu to Pakistan LOG NO: 24 CIIE-Pandemic3rd CIIE to be held as scheduled offline in Shanghai amid pandemicLOG NO: 25