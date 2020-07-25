UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following Important News Were Released By APP On Saturday Till 1200 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Saturday till 1200 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Afghan-Crossings All five Afghan border crossings made operational for trucks movement: Envoy LOG NO: 26 ISPR-Delegation AJK journalists brief over prevailing security situation along LoC, IOJK LOG NO: 15 IOK Indian troops launch CASO in Srinagar LOG NO: 19 SCO-Certificate SCO certificates awarded to Gulmira for promoting cooperation in healthcare LOG NO: 23 PIA-Chengdu PIA special plane transports 273 Pakistani national from Chengdu to Pakistan LOG NO: 24 CIIE-Pandemic3rd CIIE to be held as scheduled offline in Shanghai amid pandemicLOG NO: 25

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Chengdu Shanghai Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From PIA

Recent Stories

Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Fazl-ur-Rehman’s unqualified brother appointed a ..

21 minutes ago

More than 15,000 violations for not giving priorit ..

24 minutes ago

Ottoman Empire Caliph’s grand-daughter offers Ju ..

53 minutes ago

At least 9 people died in firing incident in Rawal ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 24 deaths, 1, 487 new cases of Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.