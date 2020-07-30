UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following Important News Were Released By APP On Thursday Till 2130 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Thursday till 2130 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :PM-Power Corruption, theft and mismanagement intolerable in power sector: PM LOGNO: 292 President-Nation-Discipline President says proud of nation's discipline in SOPs compliance against coronavirus LOGNO: 269 PM-Housing 13 ABAD developers pledge Rs1,370 b construction projects in NCC meeting LOGNO: 213 PM-Construction PM's construction package to boost economy, provide affordable houses LOGNO: 167 Qureshi-Golra FM Qureshi, Asad Umar attend funeral of Golra Sharif custodian LOGNO: 380 FO-Briefing ***LEAD*** India's new fleet of Rafale jets can trigger arms race in S.

Asia, Pakistan warns LOGNO: 356 China-COVID-19 Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reports 96 new COVID-19 cases LOGNO: 169 UN-Children-Lead One in three children worldwide have high lead levels, UNICEF LOGNO: 174 NCOC-Tourism NTCB to submit tourism re-opening proposal to NCOC after Eid-ul-Azha LOGNO: 190 Asad-Energy CCOE reviews implementation status of cabinet decisions on energy sector LOGNO: 191 China-India-Minister China hopes Indian defence ministers remarks to be conducive to regional peace, stability LOGNO: 217 CM-meeting CM approves expansion of rainwater's storage project LOGNO: 272 US-Trump-Polls Trump floats idea of delaying November presidential election - but date is set by Congress LOGNO: 361 Zulfi-TweetKPK tourism businesses get wavier in license registration, renewal fee for one-year: SAPMLOGNO: 371

