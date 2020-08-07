UrduPoint.com
Following Important News Were Released By APP On Friday After 1200 Till 1700 Hours.

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :PM-MNAs Govt to fully cooperate for uplifting industry, business sectors: PM LOGNO: 134 Qureshi-Lebanon ***LEAD*** Qureshi phones Lebanese FM to condole deaths in Beirut blasts LOGNO: 138 PM-Buzdar Prime minister meets Punjab chief minister LOGNO: 73 President-Gilgit President in Gilgit to review COVID-19 situation, dam construction LOGNO: 82 Qureshi-Afridi UNSC taking up Kashmir dispute thrice Pakistan's diplomatic success: Qureshi LOGNO: 116 Qureshi-Sindh PTI's Sindh legislators call on FM Qureshi LOG NO: 109 UN-Lebanon-Crisis ''' UN releasing $9 million to support Beirut after deadly blast: Spokesman LOG NO: 58 Dar-Governor-Meeting CRTF to work for upcoming plantation drive in Sindh: Usman Dar LOGNO: 149 Kashmir-AmbassadorUrgent actions on Jammu & Kashmir needed: AmbassadorLOG NO: 156

