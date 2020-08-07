UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following Important News Were Released By APP On Friday After 1700 Till 2100 Hours.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Following important news were released by APP on Friday after 1700 till 2100 hours.

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :PM-Education Uniform education system must to end social discrimination: PM LOGNO: 353 PM-Housing PM directs maximum facilitation for construction sector investors LOGNO: 352 President-Diamer Diamer Bhasha Dam to usher in new era of prosperity: President LOGNO: 345 PM-Ravi-Address PM launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban Development Project to address Lahore's civic problems LOGNO: 298 PM-Civil Officers PM for introducing "reward and punishment" system to improve governance, public-sector performance LOGNO: 286 President-Population President for evolving strategy to lower population growth in country LOGNO: 338 Ambassador-Kashmir Ambassador Haque lauds China's principled position on IIOJK LOGNO: 194 Masood-Kashmir Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual love and respect: AJK President.

LOGNO: 218 China-SA-Cooperation China, Saudi Arabia maintains normal energy cooperation: Spokesperson LOGNO: 224 Zaidi-Maritime-Policy New shipping policy to lift Maritime sector to new heights: Ali Zaidi LOGNO: 232 Railways-Rashid ML-1 railway project to strengthen ties between Pakistan, China: Rashid LOGNO: 267 Omar-Meeting Delegation of Sindh's MPAs calls on Omar Ayub Khan LOGNO: 278 Fakhar- NLCC Country facing locust threats coming from Indian side, swarms from Africa, Oman reduced LOGNO: 288 PTI-Yasmeen-VisitSaifullah Nyazee lauds Punjab's measures against CoronavirusLOGNO: 344

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Africa Lahore Education Punjab Bhasha Dam China Oman Rashid Saudi Arabia Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Love

Recent Stories

Kuwait sends food aid to Lebanon

2 hours ago

Telemarathon app being launched to promote Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 5000 stake money ..

1 hour ago

One million saplings to plant in Hazara during Mon ..

2 hours ago

Important meeting of SBP to decide SOPs for gyms a ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of Sindh's MPAs calls on Omar Ayub Khan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.