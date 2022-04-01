UrduPoint.com

Following NSC Decision; Pakistan Hands Over Demarche Through Diplomatic Channels

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Following NSC decision; Pakistan hands over demarche through diplomatic channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Thursday handed over the "requisite demarches" through diplomatic channels as decided earlier in the National Security Committee meeting, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

The National Security Committee, the country's highest security forum that was summoned earlier in the day expressed grave concern at the communication from a country, and termed the language used by the foreign official as "undiplomatic." Prime Minister Imran Khan in a huge public gathering on March 27 said his government was being challenged through an internationally hatched conspiracy and vowed not to compromise on national security. The Prime Minister said local actors were getting support from abroad to remove his government through a vote of no confidence.

"The Committee concluded that the communication amounted to blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances." The National Security Committee (NSC) was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and was attended by Federal Ministers of Defence, Energy, Information & Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, National Security Adviser and senior officers.

The National Security Adviser briefed the Committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan's Ambassador in the said country in a formal meeting, which was duly conveyed by the Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Committee had decided to issue a strong demarche both in Islamabad and in the country's capital through proper channels in keeping with diplomatic norms," a statement issued at the end of the NSC meeting said.

The meeting also endorsed the Cabinet's decision in the Special Cabinet meeting held on 30th March to take the parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee of the Parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Parliament Vote March From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

1 hour ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

1 hour ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

1 hour ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

1 hour ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.