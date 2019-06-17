UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following PM Imran’s Notice, Fawad Chaudhry To Finally Apologise To Sami Ibrahim

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:27 PM

Following PM Imran’s notice, Fawad Chaudhry to finally apologise to Sami Ibrahim

Fawad Chaudhry says, “This is not some Anupam Kher or Dilip Kumar’s slap that a social media campaign is being carried out against it”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has decided to apologise for slapping journalist Sami Ibrahim.

When a tv reporter asked Fawad Chaudhry about his take on the Sami Ibrahim incident as there is a social media campaign against him, he said, “This is not some Anupam Kher or Dilip Kumar’s slap that a social media campaign is being carried out against it.”

He said that he will apologise to Sami Ibrahim, there’s no issue about it.

Earlier in the day, taking notice of the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Sami Ibrahim.

PM Imran had regretted the incident and said that he would not allow anyone to hurt someone’s feelings.

Taking notice of the incident, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not encourage any act hurting someone’s self-esteem, intentionally or unintentionally.

The prime minister said that media and democracy go hand in hand.

He further said that difference of opinions should not be taken personally.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at a recent wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL TV of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Meanwhile, Sami Ibrahim had registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR had requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Fake Degrees Technology Information Minister Democracy Social Media Marriage Bol Anupam Kher FIR Fawad Chaudhry Media TV Million

Recent Stories

Four more filtration plants to be added to the saf ..

1 minute ago

Higher taxes on liquefied gasses to hit economy: M ..

7 minutes ago

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

23 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

25 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

22 minutes ago

Filming commences on Al Khaja&#039;s new horror fi ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.