(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The newly constructed state-of-the art medical, surgical and allied services block, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, attracted thousands of patients from across Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Tuesday.

The patients arrived from different districts of KP have visited the newly constructed block where cardiology, cardiovascular, orthopedics, chest, general surgery, neurology, gastrology and urology departments were setup.

The patients were being provided free of cost Eco, ultrasound and others diagnostic services.

The five storey building comprises on 500 beds, 25 modern operation theaters and 20 ICUs besides 10 lifts to facilitate patients.

Modern equipment and machinery worth billions of rupees were purchased by the PTI Government for the block to provide quality treatment to patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The block was connected with hospital management information system (HMIS) for provision of quick medical and surgical services to patients around the clock.

The patients thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and management of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for timely completion of the mega project.

While terming it a gift of PTI Government for people of KP, the patients said the facility would help save time and money of patients.