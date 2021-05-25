Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has embarked upon a vigorous cleanliness drive to provide a healthy atmosphere to its people across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has embarked upon a vigorous cleanliness drive to provide a healthy atmosphere to its people across the province.

According to a weekly report of Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), from the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office, the cleanliness of streets, roadsides, hospitals, public sector offices, courts, public parks and transport terminals in all the districts of the province was underway under a planned strategy to make these places litter-free.

The report said complete cleanliness of 3290 streets, 532 roadsides, 447 garbage dumping sites, 215 hospitals, 262 public sector offices, 82 courts and Kachehri areas, 33 public parks, 151 transport terminals and 246 petrol pumps was carried out across the province during the last week.

It said the drive was also aimed at creating awareness amongst masses about making and keeping their surroundings clean.

The report said under the drive, garbage will be collected from settled and partially settled areas for dumping at designated sites adding specific spots have been identified for dumping of the wastes.

The Local Government Department has also issued directives to all TMAs and sanitation companies to make the drive successful.

The report said the business community, the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), local government institutions, and district management officials have been taken onboard to make the drive a success story and present the province as a role model for others with regard to cleanliness.

Earlier, In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a reward system was also introduced for the local sanitation departments who provided best services to their community in respect of cleanliness and best sanitation services provision.

A special campaign was also launched to persuade the people to keep their environment clean and extend complete support and cooperation to the officials of sanitation departments to make their job easy and effective.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary office said in the report that cleanliness being the half part of our belief was imperative for leading a healthy life and every citizen should add his share in government' endeavors to make the province neat and clean.

Besides, it said every citizen should plant a tree sapling of his share to materialize the dream of green and clean Pakistan and provide a healthy atmosphere to our next generations.

The Chief Secretary office urged the people that keeping our country neat and clean was the collective responsibility of all of us and we have to avoid throwing or dumping garbage and trash in our vicinity.

The report also directed the district administrations to ensure cleanliness of all bazaars, streets, roads and public parks in their jurisdictions.