Following public backlash, Shireen Mazari removes Iftikhar Lund as focal person

The minister shared the notification of suspending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Lund on Twitter.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Following public backlash for appointing Iftikhar Lund, who had tortured his employee, as the focal person on human rights in Sindh, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari has removed him from the position.

“On re-investigation and in the light of new evidence I have removed Iftikhar Lund as our focal person on human rights in Sindh. I also wish to express my regret over the earlier notification,” Dr Shireen Mazari wrote as she shared the notification.

PTI local leader from Ghotki, Mir Iftikhar Ahmed Lund, was appointed as the focal person for Human Rights in Sindh two weeks ago.

Iftikhar Lund is accused of torturing his employee by shoving an iron rod into his rectum.

The incident took place in April when Iftikhar, along with his cousins, beat driver Allah Rakhio with a steel rod.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

A case was registered against Iftikhar, who belongs to an influential family of Ghotki, following the criticism on social media.

He was later appointed as a focal person in Human Rights Ministry but has now been removed.