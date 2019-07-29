UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following Public Backlash, Shireen Mazari Removes Iftikhar Lund As Focal Person

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:12 PM

Following public backlash, Shireen Mazari removes Iftikhar Lund as focal person

The minister shared the notification of suspending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Lund on Twitter.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Following public backlash for appointing Iftikhar Lund, who had tortured his employee, as the focal person on human rights in Sindh, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari has removed him from the position.

The minister shared the notification of suspending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Lund on Twitter.

“On re-investigation and in the light of new evidence I have removed Iftikhar Lund as our focal person on human rights in Sindh. I also wish to express my regret over the earlier notification,” Dr Shireen Mazari wrote as she shared the notification.

PTI local leader from Ghotki, Mir Iftikhar Ahmed Lund, was appointed as the focal person for Human Rights in Sindh two weeks ago.

Iftikhar Lund is accused of torturing his employee by shoving an iron rod into his rectum.

The incident took place in April when Iftikhar, along with his cousins, beat driver Allah Rakhio with a steel rod.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

A case was registered against Iftikhar, who belongs to an influential family of Ghotki, following the criticism on social media.

He was later appointed as a focal person in Human Rights Ministry but has now been removed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Twitter Driver Ghotki Iftikhar Ahmed April Family From Employment

Recent Stories

Health Minister leads anti-dengue walk

5 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah not being given medicines in jail

15 minutes ago

1999 Chennai Test voted by fans as Pakistan’s gr ..

30 minutes ago

Police committed to protect lives, properties of c ..

6 minutes ago

PM seeks report about incident with Irfan Siddiqui ..

6 minutes ago

PSA threatens to shut down UK plant over Brexit: r ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.