Following Reports On Presence Of Pakistanis In Capsized Boat: FO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Office Sunday said it was closely following the reports about the possible presence of Pakistanis in the vessel that had capsized off the coast of Italy.
In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, it said, "the embassy of Pakistan in Rome is in the process of ascertaining facts from the Italian authorities."