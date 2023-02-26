Following reports on presence of Pakistanis in capsized boat: FO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Office Sunday said it was closely following the reports about the possible presence of Pakistanis in the vessel that had capsized off the coast of Italy.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, it said, "the embassy of Pakistan in Rome is in the process of ascertaining facts from the Italian authorities."