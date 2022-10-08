UrduPoint.com

Following Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Necessary To Gain Success: Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the only path to attain success in the world and hereafter is to follow the sacred Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

While addressing Rehmatul-Lil-Alemeen (Peace Be Upon Him) conference, organised under the auspices of Punjab Auqaf department on Saturday he said that the main cause to our troubles was distancing ourselves from the Islamic teachings and the religious scholars should perform their duties to train and educate the new generation from their respective platforms.

Mian Aslam said, "The magnificent personality of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon light for mankind." The Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alemeen (PBUH) was also being celebrated this year like every year.

Ceremonies were being organised at the government and private level across the province, he added.

He further said that the blessed birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the great blessing of the Allah Almighty.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal distributed cash prizes and shields among the authors for writing excellent books and the collection of Naat being written on Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH).

Auqaf Secretary Mian Abrar Ahmed, Auqaf DG Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, other distinguished religious scholars and Mushaikh participated in the conference.

