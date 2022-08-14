'Following Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) vital for real success of country': Chairman PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that following the glorious Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit was the only way to make youngsters free from slavery of mind.

He said this while addressing PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' public address here at Hockey stadium.

He said during the PTI tenure,Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Authority was formed so that youngsters could be educated about the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He highlighted the meaning of real freedom "Haqeeqi Azadi" and a road map for its achievement.

Imran Khan said that a slave nation could never rise. PTI chairman said, "Slavery actually harms the self respect of an individual and leads to inferiority complex.

" He said that Pakistanis would never let to be slave, adding that" we would face all hardships together".

The PTIs chairman said, "We as a nation will keep struggling till holding of free and fair elections in the country." Imran Khan said that supremacy of rule of law was very important to make people free in a real sense.

Imran Khan said that he was not anti-America but he would never compromise on people's interests.

Imran announced to hold public gatherings in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Sukkur, Peshawar, Islamabad, Mardan, Attock, Sargodha, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Quetta, Abbottabad etc.

He said a tiger force would be formed to spread PTI's message of 'Haqeeqi Azadi'.

Later, dua was offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.