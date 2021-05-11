UrduPoint.com
Following SOP For Coronavirus Is Only Way Forward: Dr. Shahzad

Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Following the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the NCOC is the only way to protect precious human lives.

This was stated by the Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said that the third wave of coronavirus is devastating and hit hard Pakistan where hundreds of people have lost lives during the outbreak, He further said that the health department with the cooperation of the district administration and police has launched a massive awareness campaign in the Abbottabad district about the threat of Coronavirus and how to protect ourselves following the SOPs.

Dr. Shahzad stated that during the campaign people were sensitized and encouraged to wash hands frequently, use antiseptics to clean household items, wear masks in public places, avoid meeting people with colds and coughs, observe the physical distance, avoid crowded places, and stay home as much as possible.

The DDHO said that besides campaign, NCOC's SOPs propagation on social media and mainstream tv channels also played a vital role in awakening people and fighting against the COVID-19 threat which is more lethal than ever before.

The campaigns have helped dispel misinformation while promoting health recommendations and medical guidelines set by the NCOC, adding he said.

Dr. Shahzad disclosed that after the launch of the awareness drive about Coronavirus SOPs particularly during the eid vacations, it has been observed that the use of face mask has been improved which is a key to fight against the Coronavirus threat.

