Following SOPs Only Remedy To Control Coronavirus: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

Following SOPs only remedy to control coronavirus: Dr Atta-ur-Rehman

Chairman of Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on Saturday said the people must be followed standard operating procedures (SOPs) which were issued by the government to control spreading of coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on Saturday said the people must be followed standard operating procedures (SOPs) which were issued by the government to control spreading of coronavirus in the country.

Talking to ptv, he said care and following SOP's with completely manner was the only remedy to control coronavirus till the availability of anti coronavirus vaccine in large quantity.

He said there was dire need to implement SOPs with strictly manner against COVID-19 pandemic otherwise situation could be worsen in that regard, adding people must adopt all precautionary measures to overcome the spreading of deadly virus at large scale.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman said the third wave of coronavirus is too lethal and dangerous as compared to previous and it was spreading rapidly and effect from one to others easily.

He urged that people should avoid to attend gatherings and other functions till to overcome on third wave of coronavirus and they must show responsibility in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said at world level in this time demand of anti-coronavirus was too high so many countries were facing difficulties to get anti-corona vaccine in big quantity.

He expressed his hope that situation would be improved regarding to availability of anti-coronavirus vaccine in coming months.Media could play pivotal role to aware the people about the sensitivity of coronavirus disease and everyone should play his role regarding the matter, he added.

