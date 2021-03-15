Commercial areas and Amusements parks will be completely locked down on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. More areas are expected to be locked down

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15rd March, 2021) Following sub sectors of Islamabad are being selaed from tonight:

Sector F-11/1 (51 cases)

Sector I-8/4 (53 cases)

sector I-10/2 ( 48 cases)

New UK variant strain is prevalent in Islamabad. NOCs issued to all functions, festivals, gatherings are withdrawn. Any kind of indoor activity is not allowed. Outdoor functions are only allowed for 2 hours with less than 300 people. Offices are not allowed to call more than 50 percent of their staff. Any violation in any premises of social distancing or mask wearing will be selaed forthwith. Everyone is requested to please cooperate. Stay safe everyone.