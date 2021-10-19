UrduPoint.com

Following Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Key To Success: Secretary Information

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid said on Tuesday that life of the last holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was a role model for every Muslim and following his teachings was key to success in this world and life hereafter.

In a special message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, she said that 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal was a special day for Muslim Ummah as it was the birthday of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Shahera Shahid said that there was need to teach the new generation how the Holy Prophet faced hardships while preaching the religion of islam and what was his lifestyle and how they could improve their lives by following his teachings.

She said that teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be remembered and followed the entire year.

