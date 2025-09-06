Open Menu

Following Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Key To Success: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Following teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday extended heartfelt felicitations to Muslims across the world on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), terming it a day of joy and gratitude for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In her message,the CM said,“Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH),the mercy for all worlds,the reason for creation and the pride of all existence.” She said the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought mercy and happiness to the universe,and His teachings lifted humanity from darkness to the heights of light.

She emphasized that every success lies in following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who guided humanity towards peace,harmony,equality,forgiveness and justice.

By acting upon His teachings,she added,oppression,injustice and disorder can be eliminated from society.

CM stressed that true love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) requires resolving differences in the light of His teachings, as His life is a practical interpretation of the Holy Quran.

She noted that the success of both state and politics is rooted in following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and urged that individual and collective lives must be modeled upon the beautiful example set by Him.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

7 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

16 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

16 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

16 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

16 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

16 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

16 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

16 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

16 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan