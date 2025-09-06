Following teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday extended heartfelt felicitations to Muslims across the world on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), terming it a day of joy and gratitude for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In her message,the CM said,“Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH),the mercy for all worlds,the reason for creation and the pride of all existence.” She said the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought mercy and happiness to the universe,and His teachings lifted humanity from darkness to the heights of light.

She emphasized that every success lies in following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who guided humanity towards peace,harmony,equality,forgiveness and justice.

By acting upon His teachings,she added,oppression,injustice and disorder can be eliminated from society.

CM stressed that true love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) requires resolving differences in the light of His teachings, as His life is a practical interpretation of the Holy Quran.

She noted that the success of both state and politics is rooted in following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and urged that individual and collective lives must be modeled upon the beautiful example set by Him.