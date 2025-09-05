Open Menu

Following Teachings Of Prophet (PBUH) With Sincerity Is Real Path Towards Success: Aurangzeb Khichi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Following teachings of Prophet (PBUH) with sincerity is real path towards success: Aurangzeb Khichi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Friday stressed that following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with sincerity and unity is the real path to success for the Muslim world.

Talking to APP in connection with the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the federal minister extended heartfelt congratulations on the 1500th birth anniversary of the last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Aurangzeb Khichi said that the love and devotion of the entire Muslim Ummah towards the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a priceless treasure for future generations.

He added that the life of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a complete code of conduct that provides guidance in every sphere of life, from individual character to collective progress.

The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to safeguard Pakistan from all kinds of calamities through the blessings of this sacred day and to grant the nation the strength to stand on its own feet.

Aurangzeb Khichi emphasized that all Pakistanis should collectively celebrate this joyous occasion and proudly present their country before the comity of nations.

 “We were created in the name of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him); we must act as role models and show the world that we still love his Sunnah as much as it was loved 1400 years ago,” he added.

395/

