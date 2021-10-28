Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to achieve success

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said on Thursday that following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the real sense was the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said on Thursday that following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the real sense was the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said this while addressing Interfaith Harmony conference at a local hotel.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that in order to achieve the targets of socio-economic development, and maintain peace in society interfaith harmony was very important.

He said that there was a need to make collective as well as concerted efforts for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

In this context he said: "Dialogue is the best way for finding solution to any problem" .