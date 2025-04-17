Following traffic rules can help save lives: CTO Beenish

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima on Thursday said following traffic rules could help save precious lives.

Addressing a seminar at the NUML University, she stressed the need to use helmets and fasten seat belts, besides avoiding mobile phones while driving.

“Wearing a helmet or seat belt can help save one’s life,” she added. “Momentary carelessness while driving can cost your precious life.”

The seminar, Beenish Fatima said, was part of the ongoing road safety awareness campaign being run by the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police in educational institutions.

“The goal is to educate young people about safe driving habits and responsible behaviour on the road.

She encouraged students especially women to take part in initiatives like “Women on Wheels and Empowered Women”.

She praised the NUML University for considering the launch of a driving programme to help female students learn how to drive safely.

“Following traffic rules is a sign of a civilized society,” the CTO added. “Let’s work together to make our roads safer for everyone.”

She said the CTP Rawalpindi would continue holding such awareness events to promote a culture of safety and responsibility among the youth in future.

