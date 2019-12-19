Following traffic rules symbol of civilized nation: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that following the traffic rules was a symbol of civilized nation which not only ensured the disciplined and safe traffic flow but also identified the positive attitude of the citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that following the traffic rules was a symbol of civilized nation which not only ensured the disciplined and safe traffic flow but also identified the positive attitude of the citizens.

He stated this while leading traffic awareness walk organized by the City Traffic Police (CTP) to raise the awareness among the citizens regarding traffic laws.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Asif, DSP City Zahida Parveen, traffic staff, traders, students and representatives of civil society participated in the walk which started from District Council Chowk and ended at Clock Tower Chowk after passing through Khaleeq Qureshi road.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards pertaining to the slogans about the traffic rules, use of helmets, safety from road accidents and other messages to follow the traffic law.

The informative pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens to adopt the precautionary measures while driving the vehicle during fog.

The DC appreciated the efforts of CTP to educate the citizens regarding traffic rules and said that it was need of the time to abide by the traffic rules voluntarily to avoid the accidents and ensuring the best traffic management. He asked the citizens to follow traffic laws during driving to prove themselves a civilized citizen.

On this occasion, CTO Sardar Asif said that education Unit of CTP was performing duties to raise awareness among the citizens through holding different programs including walks, rallies, announcements, lectures in educational institutions.

He announced cash prizes and commendation certificates to the members of CTP Education Unit working under its Incharge Waqas Ali.