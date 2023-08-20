Open Menu

Food Additives Associated With Increased Risk Of Diabetes: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Food additives, which are added to food to maintain flavour or enhance taste, appearance, or other sensory properties, are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, nitrites and nitrates are chemical compounds used as food additives to increase shelf life, while researchers suggest a link between dietary exposure to nitrites and the risk of type 2 diabetes.

To investigate the relationship between dietary exposure to nitrites/nitrates type 2 diabetes risk, researchers accessed data collected from 1,04,168 participants in the prospective cohort NutriNet-Sante.

The researchers analysed self-reported diet information with health outcomes using detailed nitrite/nitrate exposure derived from multiple databases and sources.

The researchers discovered that participants in the NutriNet-Sante cohort who reported a higher intake of nitrites overall, and specifically from food additives and non-additive sources, had a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, everyday health reported.

"This is the first large-scale cohort study to suggest a direct association between additives-originated nitrites and type-2 diabetes risk. It also corroborates previously suggested associations between total dietary nitrites and T2D risk," said the study authors.

The cohort included a greater number of younger individuals, more often women, who exhibited healthier behaviour.

"These results provide a new piece of evidence in the context of current discussions regarding the need for a reduction of nitrite additives' use in processed meats by the food industry, and could support the need for better regulation of soil contamination by fertilisers," the authors added.

Related Topics

Women From Industry

Recent Stories

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

2 hours ago
 Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

3 hours ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

4 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

5 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

6 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

7 hours ago
Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

7 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

10 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan