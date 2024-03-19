Open Menu

Food And Drinks Business Man Follow The Rules Of Safety D.G Food Authority

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority has launched a large-scale awareness campaign for the training and awareness of the people involved in the food and beverage business in accordance with the principles of hygiene at the public level.

In this regard, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhir Hussain has informed about the rules and procedures of Sindh Food Authority in his interviews on electronic channel and said that all the people involved in the business of food and beverages should get a license from Sindh Food Authority.

Those who are deliberately avoiding taking license will be dealt with under the Sindh Food Authority Act. Authority will provide training to those who are still not aware of the Sindh Food Authority Act.

According to Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhir Hussain, for the establishment of a healthy society, it is necessary to have full awareness about the principles of hygiene at the public level and the people associated with the food and beverage business should also be follow on act to aware of the principles of food safety and food handling.

