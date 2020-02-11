UrduPoint.com
Food And Family Fest To Be Held On Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

A two-day food fair and family festival will be held here at Pak-China center on coming weekend for citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A two-day food fair and family festival will be held here at Pak-China center on coming weekend for citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Organized by the Focus Events & Productions, the event would also provide an opportunity for small business enterprises including food outlets to show case their products to potential investors.

The food fest, starting from Saturday and concluding on Sunday, will be a family friendly event where kids of all ages along with their parents would be able to enjoy local and international cuisines on different stalls present at the venue.

According to the organizers, it would be a marketing expo as well for international and national foods or drinks chains.

"From meet and greets with potential clients to getting your brand name out there, showcasing your concept at an experiential marketing event can take your business to a whole new level of success", the organizer added.

