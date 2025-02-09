Food At Your Door Step: Online Delivery Becomes Islamabad's New Norm
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The convenience of online food delivery has taken Pakistan by storm, with restaurants across the country, including in the Federal capital, witnessing a significant surge in orders placed through mobile phones and the internet.
This trend is particularly popular among young Pakistanis, who are increasingly relying on food delivery apps to satisfy their cravings without having to leave the comfort of their homes.
Online food delivery orders have increased exponentially over the past year, with many restaurants reporting a significant spike in sales.
Ahmed Khan, owner of a popular restaurant in Islamabad said "Our online orders have increased by over 50% in the past year alone."
The convenience of online ordering has revolutionized the way people eat and the online food delivery market has been a game-changer for business, he stated.
He continued that the rise of food delivery apps food delivery apps have played a pivotal role in driving this trend adding that these apps provide customers with a wide range of dining options, from traditional Pakistani cuisine to international flavors.
Ali Hassan, a student at a local university said "I am always on the go, and online food delivery saves me so much time and I can order my favourite food with just a few clicks, and it's delivered right to my doorstep".
He further stated that he loves the different cuisines and restaurants with just a few clicks adding that he can order from his favourite restaurant without leaving the house.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food at your door step: Online delivery becomes Islamabad's new norm5 minutes ago
-
Sialkot' s 'Hockey Stick' makers supply top brands worldwide: report5 minutes ago
-
Second hand market brings affordable joy to underprivileged6 minutes ago
-
Women vendors in Islamabad empowering families, driving informal economy6 minutes ago
-
Public hails govt' s pro people policies like decrease in inflation ratte , e-bike scheme, scholarsh ..6 minutes ago
-
FTO committed to protecting taxpayers' tights: Dr. Asif Jah26 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits shot dead in Burewala26 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders strongly condemn Indian forces' atrocities in occupied Kashmir1 hour ago
-
Govt to ease burden on salaried class, bring non-taxpaying institutions into tax net: Advisor1 hour ago
-
Nation rejects chaos, supports development: Barrister Aqeel12 hours ago
-
Govt negotiation committee practically inactive & ineffective: Senator Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago
-
Four-layer security plan of police for Tri-Series12 hours ago