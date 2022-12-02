Food authorities inspect prices, quality of edibles

SWAT, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) ::District Food Controller Swat, Kashif Ehsan on Friday raided various markets of the city and inspected prices and quality of food items.

Accompanied by concerned officials, he visited poultry and vegetable shops, flour dealers and fruit selling shops situated in Rahimabad, Amankot and different localities of Tehsil Babhuzai.

The District Food officials checked quality and prices of edibles and penalize shopkeepers for overpricing.

The District Food Authority has warned strict action against those found guilty of violating orders of district administration and also urged public to inform officials about overpricing and sale of substandard food items.