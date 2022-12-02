UrduPoint.com

Food Authorities Inspect Prices, Quality Of Edibles

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Food authorities inspect prices, quality of edibles

SWAT, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) ::District Food Controller Swat, Kashif Ehsan on Friday raided various markets of the city and inspected prices and quality of food items.

Accompanied by concerned officials, he visited poultry and vegetable shops, flour dealers and fruit selling shops situated in Rahimabad, Amankot and different localities of Tehsil Babhuzai.

The District Food officials checked quality and prices of edibles and penalize shopkeepers for overpricing.

The District Food Authority has warned strict action against those found guilty of violating orders of district administration and also urged public to inform officials about overpricing and sale of substandard food items.

Related Topics

Swat Sale Market Flour

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

21 minutes ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

50 minutes ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.