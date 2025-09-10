Open Menu

Food Authorities Raid Restaurants, Fast Food Outlets For Selling Substandard Edibles

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Sep, 2025) The food authorities team, led by Assistant Food Safety Officer Asif Riaz, during surprise raids, has inspected various restaurants, fast food shops, hotels, and business centers manufacturing and selling daily necessities, including cooked edibles.

The Quetta Hotel in Old Chungi, and other Outlets, were checked during the raids, and stern warnings were given to the restaurant management for not implementing cleanliness and health SOPs in the busiest Hotel, it was officially said.

The Food Authority team instructed the hotel management to maintain the officially set standards of health, hygiene, and other food items at all costs. "If any violation of health SOPs is found, heavy fines and cases will be imposed against the violator, hotel and restaurant owners," the raiding party warned.

The team also inspected other food items' manufacturing shops on Old Chungi and Hall Road and instructed them to strictly implement health SOPs. During the inspection, all business centers were given warnings instead of the imposition of fines.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Assistant Food Safety Officer, Asif Riaz, said the food authorities would continue checking the health SOPs at the Food outlets, including restaurants, on a daily basis.

"Fines and arrests could also be made if any violation was found in the future", he warned, adding, "The authority could not give a free passage to those who do not provide quality and safe food to the public, playing with precious human lives".

