Food Authorities Seize Wheat In Kandhkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Food authorities seize wheat in Kandhkot

The officials of the Food Department have launched a crackdown against traders, rice mills and flour mills for allegedly stocking up on the wheat crop

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The officials of the Food Department have launched a crackdown against traders, rice mills and flour mills for allegedly stocking up on the wheat crop.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of wheat bags have been recovered from warehouses in Kandhkot of Kashmore-Kandhkot district, on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Manwwar Ali Mithani led the raids, DFC Kandhkot Akhtar Hussain Bozdar along with other officials of district administration and food department raided various warehouses of Kandhkot and seized thousands of bags of illegally stored wheat and sealed more than 15 warehouses.

In this regard, the DC said that in order to fulfil the target in Kandhkot, raids are being conducted against the profiteering mill owners and traders who are storing wheat illegally in the District.

During the operation, the warehouses of various traders were raided and thousands of bags were seized and the warehouses were sealed.

He said that legal action will also be taken against traders who are storing handfuls of wheat.

The district food controller (DFC) said the early wheat purchase and stockpiling prevented the food department from meeting its target.

He added that once the district's wheat procurement target was reached, surplus wheat bags would be returned to the private buyers.

Meanwhile, in Larkana, the government's purchase of wheat had come to a near halt halfway through the procurement process before the raids for privately stocked wheat began.

Officials of the food department recovered 90,000 bags from mills and warehouses in the raids in various areas of the Larkana Division, deputy food director of Larkana region Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh said on Wednesday.

