Food Authority Abbottabad start operation in Mansehra

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Food Authority Abbottabad started operation in Mansehra by sealing four substandard ice cream makers cell due to poor hygiene and use of expired ingredients and non-compliance with the instructions given earlier on.

The team from food Authority Abbottabad inspected the ice cream factories in Mansehra.

During the checking, the factories were sealed due to poor hygiene, use of expired ingredients and non-compliance with the instructions given to them earlier in the first raid.

According to the Food Authority Act, the factories will be reopened on time and improvements will be made inside the factories and more stringent action will be taken against those who do not comply with SOPs.