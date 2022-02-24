Food Authority arranges training for workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Food Safety Authority (FSA) Swat on Thursday arranged a safety standard training course for workers associated with food industry.

The aim of training was to inform workers about safety and cleanliness standards that should be followed while preparing food items for consumers.

Experts briefed the participants about level one food safety principles and the measures that are necessary to maintain hygiene of prepared food.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Regional Food Authority, Asad Qasim said that food safety training is mandatory for all those who are associated with food industry and added that trained staff would be in a better position to maintain hygiene and in food items and cleanliness of their business places.