UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Arrests Gang Of Selling Meat Of Chicken Bones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Food Authority arrests gang of selling meat of chicken bones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department arrested a gang involved in selling meat of chicken bones during a raid on main Dalazak road near Jameel Chowk on Sunday.

According to detail given by the spokesman of the Food Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three more persons were preparing meat from chicken bones wherein a large quantity of meat was recovered from the warehouse while the owners were sent to jail.

During the raids, in various localities including Jameel Chowk, Pajagi Road and Hashnagri, the officials of the Food Department KPK arrested three more members of the six-member gang involved in selling meat of the chicken bones.

It is worth mentioning here that two days ago, 20,000 kg of meat made from chicken bones was found on Dalazak Road. The chicken bone mince is being used for making Shami Kebab, Samosa Roll, Chapli Kebab, Kofta and Seekh Kebab.

The spokesman on this occasion disclosed that a day earlier, the officials of the Food Authority arrested a group making mincemeat from unhealthy chicken bones. A total of 20,000 kg of meat was seized prepared by adding red color to chicken bones.

The "Qeema" was packaged in different brands and then supplied to hotels, wedding halls and shops, the spokesman of the Food Department said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Marriage Road Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclass ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclassifies 64 air quality monitorin ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039 ..

Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039;Shams Creative Fest&#039;

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach footba ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach football tournament in Abu Dhabi Cor ..

9 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency an ..

Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency and its Impact on operational co ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.