Food Authority arrests gang of selling meat of chicken bones

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department arrested a gang involved in selling meat of chicken bones during a raid on main Dalazak road near Jameel Chowk on Sunday.

According to detail given by the spokesman of the Food Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three more persons were preparing meat from chicken bones wherein a large quantity of meat was recovered from the warehouse while the owners were sent to jail.

During the raids, in various localities including Jameel Chowk, Pajagi Road and Hashnagri, the officials of the Food Department KPK arrested three more members of the six-member gang involved in selling meat of the chicken bones.

It is worth mentioning here that two days ago, 20,000 kg of meat made from chicken bones was found on Dalazak Road. The chicken bone mince is being used for making Shami Kebab, Samosa Roll, Chapli Kebab, Kofta and Seekh Kebab.

The spokesman on this occasion disclosed that a day earlier, the officials of the Food Authority arrested a group making mincemeat from unhealthy chicken bones. A total of 20,000 kg of meat was seized prepared by adding red color to chicken bones.

The "Qeema" was packaged in different brands and then supplied to hotels, wedding halls and shops, the spokesman of the Food Department said.