UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Arrests Three For Mixing Bran In Spices

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:43 PM

Food Authority arrests three for mixing bran in spices

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Monday during a crackdown against food adulteration mafia arrested three people for mixing bran (choker) in spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Monday during a crackdown against food adulteration mafia arrested three people for mixing bran (choker) in spices.

The Food Authority spokesman told media that the action was taken in Mirch Mandi area where food adulteration mafia was found mixing bran in spices.

He said three persons involved were taken into custody.

Around 20000 kg of bran was destroyed on the spot and the factory was sealed. Further legal proceedings were initiated against the arrested factory owners.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media

Recent Stories

Fight for Babri mosque, not for piece of land, say ..

3 minutes ago

29% of Pakistanis believe it would only take a few ..

6 minutes ago

CPEC extension to ME, FE to greatly benefit Pakist ..

6 minutes ago

Challenges faced by women and men entrepreneurs in ..

6 minutes ago

AJK President condemns Indian moves to ignite hatr ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President says building knowledge economy esse ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.