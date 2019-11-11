Food Authority arrests three for mixing bran in spices

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Monday during a crackdown against food adulteration mafia arrested three people for mixing bran (choker) in spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Monday during a crackdown against food adulteration mafia arrested three people for mixing bran (choker) in spices.

The Food Authority spokesman told media that the action was taken in Mirch Mandi area where food adulteration mafia was found mixing bran in spices.

He said three persons involved were taken into custody.

Around 20000 kg of bran was destroyed on the spot and the factory was sealed. Further legal proceedings were initiated against the arrested factory owners.