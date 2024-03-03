Open Menu

Food Authority Bahawalpur Confiscates Fake Spices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority Bahawalpur has launched a crackdown against the mafia and confiscated fake spices besides machinery being used for its manufacturing.

According to a press release issued here, the team of Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur Office has launched a crackdown against the mafia.

“Acting on a tip-off, the officials of Punjab Food Authority conducted a raid in an area of Bahawalpur city and confiscated fake spices and machinery being used to grind, pack and mix them,” it said.

It further said that a mafia was involved in packing fake spices, labeling them as a national brand, and selling it out in local markets.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against the suspects while further probe was underway.

