Food Authority Bahawalpur Confiscates Fake Spices
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority Bahawalpur has launched a crackdown against the mafia and confiscated fake spices besides machinery being used for its manufacturing.
According to a press release issued here, the team of Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur Office has launched a crackdown against the mafia.
“Acting on a tip-off, the officials of Punjab Food Authority conducted a raid in an area of Bahawalpur city and confiscated fake spices and machinery being used to grind, pack and mix them,” it said.
It further said that a mafia was involved in packing fake spices, labeling them as a national brand, and selling it out in local markets.
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against the suspects while further probe was underway.
