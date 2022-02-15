UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Checks Food Quality At Kalam

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Food authority checks food quality at Kalam

A team of the KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority Swat conducted raids on restaurants, grocery shops and food stalls in the bazaar of the tourists' attractive Kalam valley and penalized various facilities for poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority Swat conducted raids on restaurants, grocery shops and food stalls in the bazaar of the tourists' attractive Kalam valley and penalized various facilities for poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Food Safety & Halal Food Authority Swat, Asad Qasim has said that formal inspection of the restaurants, grocery shops and food stalls was being carried out at all tourists' attractive spots of district Swat to ensure the provision of clean and hygienic food items to tourists.

He said that check posts have also been established for inspection of food items entering the district at different places. He appealed to the general public and particularly the trading community to extend support to the authority in the prevention of sale of unhygienic food.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swat Sale All

Recent Stories

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

37 minutes ago
 SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

1 minute ago
 Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Def ..

Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues code of con ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues code of conduct for second phase of LG po ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister for activating PTI workers in Karac ..

Prime Minister for activating PTI workers in Karachi to strengthen party at lowe ..

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>