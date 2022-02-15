Food authority checks food quality at Kalam

A team of the KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority Swat conducted raids on restaurants, grocery shops and food stalls in the bazaar of the tourists' attractive Kalam valley and penalized various facilities for poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A team of the KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority Swat conducted raids on restaurants, grocery shops and food stalls in the bazaar of the tourists' attractive Kalam valley and penalized various facilities for poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Food Safety & Halal Food Authority Swat, Asad Qasim has said that formal inspection of the restaurants, grocery shops and food stalls was being carried out at all tourists' attractive spots of district Swat to ensure the provision of clean and hygienic food items to tourists.

He said that check posts have also been established for inspection of food items entering the district at different places. He appealed to the general public and particularly the trading community to extend support to the authority in the prevention of sale of unhygienic food.