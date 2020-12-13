Food Authority completes geo- tagging of 15000 food related business in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkwa Food Authority, Sohail Khan on Sunday said that geo-tagging of 15000 shops related to food business have been completed across the province.

In a statement, he said that Geo-tagging of food-related businesses in Peshawar would be completed soon.

He informed that holidays of concerned staff have been canceled for timely completion of geo-tagging.

" Geo-tagging will help improve the quality of food-related businesses", he said.

DG Food Authority said geo-tagging will help in accurate data both nature and number of food-related businesses:He said that district administration is also supporting Food Authority in operation against mafia and food adulteration.