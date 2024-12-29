Open Menu

Food Authority Conducts Inspection In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Halal Food Safety Authority (HFSA) Kohat conducted a thorough inspection on Sunday of food-related businesses at Highway Chowk, emphasizing the importance of safe, clean, and quality food preparation.

According to HFSA spokesperson, shopkeepers were instructed to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Food Authority, ensuring compliance with health and hygiene principles.

The team highlighted the significance of implementing best practices in food safety and encouraged business owners to provide quality services to customers.

Additionally, the team facilitated the e-licensing process, a modern facility aimed at registering businesses in accordance with legal requirements, promoting transparency, and streamlining operations.

